Colorado legend Christian Fauria already criticized Deion Sanders and his job as head coach at this point of his tenure. But it was his son Shedeur Sanders that made him “tap out” of supporting his alma mater.

Shedeur Sanders was productive as Colorado’s quarterback for two years, which culminated in an exciting 9-4 season in 2024 for the program. Things were looking up.

However, Sanders’ jersey number, the No. 2, was retired by the school almost immediately. That didn’t sit well with Fauria.

“I don’t want Colorado to fail — I want them to succeed!” Fauria said in an email to USA Today. “But I find the head coach’s priorities off-putting. I officially tapped out in April 2025, when athletic director Rick George allowed the University of Colorado to retire Shedeur Sanders’ No. 2 jersey …

“Believe me, I can root for Shedeur as a player while still calling his jersey retirement what it was: a vanity project driven by his father,” Fauria said. “It’s this strange, twisted loyalty from Sanders die-hards — now spilling over into the NFL — that I want no part of. So I hold my nose and move on.”

Sanders finished his college career at Colorado with 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a FBS record 71.8% completion percentage. Pretty good right?

But, Fauria felt it was a flash in the pan and what’s Sanders’ father Deion to focus on winning in order to bring the program to the forefront of the Big 12 and beyond. Colorado went 3-9 in 2205.

“What I find comical is that any criticism of Deion Sanders gets labeled as ‘hate,’” Fauria said. “Apparently, only blind loyalty is acceptable — no matter how self-serving or self-promoting his personality comes across. Those traits are ones I personally don’t value and never will. Ask anyone who knows me or anyone I played with at any level.”

If there’s anyone who knows what it takes to become a Colorado legend, it’s Fauria. A tight end for the Buffs in the 1990s, Fauria — whose son, Caleb Fauria, transferred out of Colorado after Coach Prime’s first year — won a national title in 1990 and went on to be a three-time All-Big Eight selection. In 1994, he was First Team All-Big Eight, as well as a Third Team All-American. He has seen how you can win at Colorado. Deion Sanders, though, has not, per Fauria.