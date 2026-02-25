Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is expected to promote linebackers coach Chris Marve to defensive coordinator after Wednesday’s news that now-former DC Robert Livington is returning to the NFL as the Denver Broncos’ defensive pass game coordinator, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Marve was entering his first season in Boulder after three seasons as Virginia Tech‘s defensive coordinator from 2022-24.

Marve, a three-time All-SEC linebacker at Vanderbilt from 2007-11, was hired as Colorado’s new linebacker coach in mid-December after the ex-Hokies DC took the 2025 season off. Marve was among several sacrificial firings former Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry made in December 2024. Pry was eventually fired himself nine months later, following an 0-3 start to the 2025 season in Blacksburg.

Livingston returns to the NFL to reunite with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, with whom he previously worked alongside with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014-15. Livingston has served as Colorado’s defensive coordinator since 2024, with his Buffs defenses finishing eighth and last in the Big 12 in total defense, respectively, during his time in Boulder.

Meanwhile, Marve’s Virginia Tech defenses never finished below eighth in the ACC in total defense during his three-year tenure (2022-24) in Blacksburg. In fact, the Hokies had the ACC’s second-best defense in 2023 when it limited opposing offenses to 316.8 yards per game under Marve’s direction. Virginia Tech also had the ACC’s third-ranked scoring defense in 2024 after holding opponents to just 22.8 points per game before his eventual firing that December.

The 36-year-old Marve has also coached at Florida State — Sanders’ alma mater — between 2020-21 and Mississippi State before that following a five-year run at Vanderbilt, where he worked his way up from defensive quality control to coach the Commodores inside linebackers from 2016-18.

Denver Broncos hiring Colorado DC Robert Livingston as defensive passing game coordinator

The Denver Broncos raided the Colorado coaching staff on Wednesday with news that Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is returning to the NFL. He is leaving Colorado to become the Broncos‘ new defensive pass game coordinator, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

While at Colorado, Livingston oversaw a defensive unit that took a significant step back in his second season in charge. The Buffaloes finished 42nd in scoring defense (23.1 points per game allowed) and 50th in total defense (351.9 yards per game allowed) in 2024, only to drop to 112th (30.5 PPG) and 123rd (425.7 YPG) in 2025.

Livingston also became the subject of Sanders’ ire during a 53-7 loss to Utah last season after cameras caught Sanders blowing up at Livingston on the sideline during the game. Afterwards, Sanders explained he was simply upset with a personnel decision and remained on good terms with Livingston.

“The little situation that you caught me yelling on the sideline, I wasn’t yelling at coach about a call, I was yelling about personnel,” Sanders said. “Okay, I just (want to) make it clear. So I was talking about personnel, not the call he made. I respect the calls that coach makes. I think he’s one of the best guys in the business. We just got to put (ourselves) in better situations and do more and the guys have to execute. But I yell on the sidelines all the time.

“You know, sometimes I yell positivity. I’m not yelling negativity. Sometimes I get disturbed, upset, but I’m not yelling at the coach. I’m yelling about something else. So that’s what that was. I got the utmost respect for Coach Livingston. Rob, he’s done a great job since he’s been here, and I respect (him) and his family, but we got to do better all the way around.”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.