Former Houston OL Demetrius Hunter commits to Colorado
Former Houston offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter committed to Colorado out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.
Former Houston offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter committed to Colorado out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.
Former Appalachian State defensive lineman Dylan Manuel committed to Colorado out of the NCAA transfer portal. He spent one year with the program...
Colorado linebacker Shaun Myers plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Buffaloes, playing for Deion...
Deion Sanders cited money as the biggest factor for players leaving programs in the transfer portal. The Colorado head coach has seen players come in...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders hinted at coaching staff changes following the team’s loss to Kansas State to end the season. The Buffaloes...
Deion Sanders delivered plenty of encouragement to freshman QB JuJu Lewis as the Colorado signal caller goes into redshirt. Sanders and crew...
Deion Sanders reportedly demoted Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, stripping his play-calling duties, following the 53-7 loss to Utah. USA...
Deion Sanders denied his health issues have impacted any results this season for Colorado. Sanders battled more blood clot issues and recently beat...
Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston got into it on the Colorado sideline Saturday, but Sanders said it was a misunderstanding....
Deion Sanders was about as blunt as he could’ve been following Colorado’s 53-7 loss to Utah Saturday. The loss dropped the Buffaloes to 3-5 on the...
Colorado won't face a fine for its field storm of Folsom Field following an upset win over Iowa State. BuffZone's Brian Howell reported the news...
Deion Sanders loved the postgame atmosphere after Colorado upset No. 22 Iowa State 24-17 at Folsom Field. The Boulder faithful stormed the field...
Deion Sanders was bothered a lot after Colorado’s 35-21 loss to TCU on Saturday and that included a buzzing fly during his postgame press conference....
Deion Sanders wants his players to play like “their life is on the line.” More specifically, he wants his Colorado offense, led by QB Kaidon Salter,...
Deion Sanders admitted the moment felt a little too big at times during Colorado’s 24-21 loss to BYU Saturday night. It was a missed opportunity for...
Kaidon Salter, who was benched in favor of third-string quarterback Ryan Staub in Colorado's 36-20 loss to Houston, returned as the starter in...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made the case that winning is more important than creating an identity for your football team. The Buffaloes can’t...
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum cast a good amount of doubt on Deion Sanders and Colorado for the remainder of the 2025 season. At 1-2 through three games,...
Deion Sanders pushed back on the idea that Ryan Staub was named the new Colorado starting QB. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday morning that Staub...
Colorado is expected start Ryan Staub at quarterback this week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes play at Houston on Friday night....
Deion Sanders was asked about improvements being made from Week 1 to 2 and even making big jumps. Before realizing it was Nick Saban who said the...
The Buffs are set to host a pair of visitors on the offensive side of the ball this weekend....
The California receiver has been committed to Georgia since early November....
The 6-foot-3 safety from Frisco, Texas has upcoming visits with Penn State, Michigan, UCLA and Baylor....
Colorado’s offense continues to take shape and here's how the starters could look come fall....
The 2026 linebacker from IMG was one of the big names on campus over the weekend in Boulder....