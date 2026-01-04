Former Miami (OH) wide receiver Kam Perry has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes out of the NCAA transfer portal. Perry put together a productive season in the MAC in 2025 and now plans to make a jump into the Big 12. A good get for Colorado just hours after the portal opened.

This will be Perry’s fifth season of college football and likely his last. Indiana is where the journey began out of high school, signing on with the Hoosiers when Tom Allen was still running the program. But after the coaching change was made, Perry took his talents to Miami.

From there, the numbers really began to pile up. Perry put together a quiet season in 2024 before breaking out this past year. He caught 43 passes for 976 yards and six touchdowns over the course of 14 games played. Miami went to the MAC Championship before facing Fresno State in the Arizona Bowl.

While there are some big-time performances from Perry, consistency was really more the name of his game. Eight games saw him go for at least 75 yards, with half of those going over the 100-yard mark. Week 3 against UNLV was his top game of the year, thanks to 122 yards on five receptions.

Perry played high school football at Marietta (GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,740 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Colorado looking to add playmakers to 2026 roster, secures one in Perry

Colorado finished the 2025 season as one of the worst scoring offenses out there. The 20.9 points per game were 116th in the country. For reference, there are 136 FBS teams, and only Oklahoma State fared worse when comparing to Big 12 teams.

Omarion Miller was one of the best bright spots, only for him to leave once the season ended. A replacement and then some is needed if Colorado plans on putting more points on the board moving forward. Having a young quarterback on the roster, like JuJu Lewis, is always a great selling point for wide receivers interested in jumping on board.

Perry is a nice start for Sanders, who is never afraid to build out a massive portal class. You have to imagine more will be on the way for the Buffaloes.