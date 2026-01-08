Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Jayven Richardson has committed to transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He previously also played at the JUCO level and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Richardson first got to Missouri ahead of the 2024 season. That year, he played in six games for the Tigers, totaling 69 snaps that he was on the field for. Then, in 2025, he was named the sixth man along the offensive line for Missouri. Primarily, he filled in at tackle for the Tigers. He totaled 10 games and 184 snaps.

Prior to getting to Missouri, Richardson played at the JUCO level. He spent two seasons, from 2022-23, at Hutchinson Community College.

Richardson played his high school football at East Ascension in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. However, he was a relatively overlooked prospect at the time. Now, as a transfer, On3 ranks him as a three-star recruit. He’s also the 415th-ranked player nationally and the 31st-ranked offensive tackle this cycle.

To this point, Jayven Richardson is one of 23 players for Missouri to enter the Transfer Portal this cycle. He’s also one of six offensive linemen to transfer to the Tigers.

At Colorado, Richardson will be joining a Buffaloes team that went 3-9 last season, struggling to find its footing in the post-Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter era. Now, head coach Deion Sanders is once again leaning on the Transfer Portal to try and reset the roster in Boulder.

A season ago, Colorado was just 103rd nationally in rushing offense, gaining 125.58 yards per game. The Buffaloes were also 100th in tackles for loss allowed and 125th in sacks allowed, giving up 6.17 and 3.17 per game, respectively. Not all of that can be directly blamed on the offensive line. However, there is also certainly room to improve.

The Transfer Portal will remain open through January 16. This will be the only opportunity for players to enter the portal this offseason, with the removal of the Spring window. Notably, the portal was also moved to this window in January, from its previous point in December, as an effort to alleviate the difficult and busy calendar.