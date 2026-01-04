Sacramento State freshman running back Jaquail Smith has committed to transfer to Colorado, he announced Sunday on social media. Smith will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Smith rushed for 511 yards and five touchdowns on 76 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per carry as a true freshman with the FCS-level Hornets. He also topped 100 rushing yards in four games this past season, including a career-high 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 55-27 win over Weber State on Oct. 11.

Smith is Colorado’s third transfer commitment, following former Monmouth EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. and former San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero. The Buffaloes are once again in the midst of another offseason overhaul after 27 total players entered the transfer portal when it opened Jan. 2nd.

San Jose State WR transfer Danny Scudero commits to Colorado

San Jose State receiver transfer Danny Scudero committed to Colorado earlier Sunday, On3 has learned. Scudero led all of college football with 1,291 receiving yards during the 2025 season.

Scudero, a sophomore, also hauled in 88 receptions to tie for fifth-most nationally, while his 10 receiving touchdowns are tied for 12th in the FBS.

Scudero logged six games where he went for at least 100 yards receiving this past season. That included a career-best 215-yard game during San Jose State’s 45-38 win over Hawai’i n Nov. 10. He also hauled in 10 receptions for 180 yards and a season-high four touchdowns in a 35-28 loss to New Mexico on Oct. 3.

Scudero’s historic season at San Jose State got off to a fast start, too. During the Aug. 29 season opener, he caught nine passes for 189 yards and a score. Scudero has also proven his abilities against Power conference opponents, including hauling in a season-high 11 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns against Stanford.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.