San Jose State WR transfer Danny Scudero has committed to Colorado out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Scudero was the NCAA’s leading receiver during the 2025 season.

Scudero totaled 1,291 yards receiving during his sophomore season. His 88 receptions are tied for fifth-most in the nation, and his 10 touchdowns are tied for 12-most. Scudero averaged 14.7 yards per reception as well.

Scudero logged six games where he went for at least 100 yards receiving this past season. This included a career-best 215-yard receiving game during a 45-38 win over Hawaii in November. He caught two touchdowns during the contest.

He also had a game against Wyoming in October where he caught 10 passes for 180 yards — and four touchdowns. He caught every touchdown for his team during that game in what ended up being a 35-28 loss.

Scudero’s historic season at San Jose State got off to a fast start, too. During the Aug. 29 season opener, he caught nine passes for 189 yards and a score. He’s also proven his abilities against power conference opponents, catching 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns against Stanford. Scudero also had a seven-catch, 60-yard receiving game vs. Texas early in the year.

That being said, 2025 isn’t a one-off. He’s been productive since entering the college scene. Scudero began his career at Sacramento State in 2023 and while he didn’t play much at all as a true freshman, when he got his shot in 2024 — he made an immediate impact. He ended his redshirt freshman season having caught 52 passes for 664 yards and five touchdowns.

This led to him hitting the NCAA transfer portal last offseason, and it appears to have worked out for the San Jose, CA native. Now, he’s set to play for Coach Prime and company in Boulder.

Deion Sanders and staff added a couple defensive line transfers from the NCAA transfer portal in former Monmouth DL Lamont Lester Jr. and former Charlotte DL Yamin Talib. Now, Scudero becomes the first offensive addition to Colorado’s 202 roster.

