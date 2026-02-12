The Colorado basketball team suffered a humbling 78-44 defeat at the hands of No. 16 Texas Tech on Wednesday night, outscored by 17 points in both halves. Afterward, coach Tad Boyle went scorched earth on his team.

He said they didn’t deserve the charter flight they paid for to return home, noting he was “embarrassed” thoroughly be the performance. He spent more than two minutes venting about the loss at the start of a postgame press conference.

“I mean that was just a good old fashioned ass-whooping, there’s just no other way to say it,” Boyle told reporters in a video shared by Cory Whitman of the Daily Toreador. “I mean you guys are from West Texas, you probably know what that is. We took one tonight. So credit Texas Tech. They have a model with their program that the toughest team wins and there wasn’t any question who the tougher team was tonight. That was Texas Tech, and we weren’t.”

Colorado was outrebounded 47-30 in the contest. Texas Tech outscored its opponent in the paint 24-14.

Just about every metric you could track for toughness went in the Red Raiders’ favor. Boyle wasn’t at a loss for words, though… he had plenty of them.

“I’m embarrassed by our performance. I’m embarrassed for our university,” he said. “I’m embarrassed for the city of Boulder. I’m embarrassed for the state of Colorado. I’m embarrassed for every former player that’s worn this uniform. And we’ve got to own this.

“But when you give up 17 offensive rebounds and then the biggest part of the gameplan is taking away threes from their shooters, they made 12 threes and we fouled them on another one with 0.3 seconds to go in the first half, it’s just not good enough.”

Boyle got very particular with his shredding of the team, too. He even noted that he wasn’t sure they deserved the chartered flight back to Boulder.

Actually, he was pretty sure. He said they didn’t. Emphatically and colorfully.

“I started my career as the head coach at Northern Colorado in the Big Sky,” Boyle said. “We would travel to Bozeman, Montana and Missoula and Utah, Pocatello, Idaho. And we would always fly commercial. You would lose on the road and you would get up 5 o’clock in the morning and catch a 6 o’clock flight to Denver and then drive an hour. That’s what we deserve right now.

“We deserve to be on a 6 a.m. flight out of Lubbock, commercial, Southwest, whatever airline you choose. We don’t deserve a charter flight back to Boulder tonight. We got one. We paid for it. But we wasted our money. We wasted our university’s money. That’s on me. So I’ll take the ownership of this, because I’m the head coach. The buck stops with me. But I’m embarrassed. I’ve not said I’m embarrassed very often, but I’m embarrassed tonight.”

Colorado has a chance to right the ship on Saturday in a big way. It will travel to face No. 22 BYU and superstar freshman AJ Dybantsa. The game will take place at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.