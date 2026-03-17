Crooks Named Second-Team All-American by USBWA

Iowa State junior center Audi Crooks was named a second-team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association, the organization announced. Crooks was a third-team selection last season.

A unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection for the third straight season, Crooks is averaging a league-best 25.5 points per game for the Cyclones while shooting nearly 65% from the field. She ranks as the nation’s second-leading scorer.

The 6-foot-3 center is one of only two players in NCAA Division I basketball — men’s or women’s — to average at least 25.5 points per game while shooting at least 64.7% from the floor. The other was Megan Gustafson of Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Gustafson won the Lisa Leslie Award in 2019.

Crooks scored her 2,000th career point in her 89th game, becoming the fastest player in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball history to reach the milestone.

The Algona, Iowa, native averaged 7.8 rebounds and recorded 12 double-doubles this season. She has scored in double figures in 97 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation, and is the only player in the country with multiple 40-point games this season.

Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and will face the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball on Saturday, March 21, in Storrs, Connecticut. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

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