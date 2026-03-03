Crooks, Williams Earn First-Team All-Big 12 Honors; Jackson Named Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Big 12 Conference announced its postseason women’s basketball honors Tuesday, with three Iowa State Cyclones earning recognition.
Audi Crooks and Jada Williams were named First-Team All-Big 12 selections, while Arianna Jackson was honored as the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Crooks, a unanimous first-team pick for the third time, led the conference in scoring at 25.6 points per game. She set Iowa State Big 12 single-season records for field goals (175), ranked second in points (437) and fourth in field goal percentage (.610). The 6-foot-3 center recorded four 40-point games during the regular season, including a program-record 47 points on 19-of-25 shooting against Indiana in the Coconut Hoops Championship. She added 41 points in the regular-season finale at Kansas State, finishing 16 of 19 from the field and 9 of 9 at the free throw line.
Crooks averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, including 8.9 in conference play, and posted a team-best 12 double-doubles in 29 games. She became the fastest player in Big 12 history to reach 2,000 career points, hitting the milestone Jan. 28 in an 84-70 win at then-No. 21 Texas Tech. Crooks has 2,198 career points in 97 games and has scored in double figures in 96 consecutive games, the longest active streak nationally and the longest in the conference since Brittney Griner recorded a 116-game run from 2010-13 at Baylor Bears.
Williams, a junior guard, led the Big 12 and ranked third nationally with 7.7 assists per game and 232 total assists. She posted a 2.25 assist-to-turnover ratio, second in the conference. Williams also averaged 15.5 points per game, improving her 3-point percentage to .310. She recorded eight double-doubles and set the Iowa State Big 12 single-game scoring record with 44 points on 15-of-22 shooting against Cincinnati on Jan. 21.
Jackson became the first Iowa State player to earn the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award since its inception in 2012-13. The junior ranks third nationally and second in the conference in 3-point percentage at .464 and has made a team-best 58 3-pointers, including 36 in conference play, despite missing three games with a knee injury.
Iowa State earned the No. 7 seed in the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament and will face the winner of No. 10 Arizona State and No. 15 Arizona on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.
All-Big 12 Teams
First Team
Taliah Scott, Baylor
Delaney Gibb, BYU
Jaliya Davis, Kansas
S’Mya Nichols, Kansas
Audi Crooks, Iowa State*
Jada Williams, Iowa State
Olivia Miles, TCU*
Marta Suarez, TCU*
Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech
Jordan Harrison, West Virginia
Second Team
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor
Jade Masogayo, Colorado
Stailee Heard, Oklahoma State
Snudda Collins, Texas Tech
Lani White, Utah
Third Team
Gabby Elliott, Arizona State
McKinna Brackens, Arizona State
Mya Perry, Cincinnati
Tess Heal, K-State
Micah Gray, Oklahoma State
Honorable Mention
Arizona: Noelani Cornfield
Baylor: Bella Fontleroy, Jana Van Gytenbeek
BYU: Olivia Hamlin
UCF: Khyala Ngodu
Colorado: Zyanna Walker, Desiree Wooten
K-State: Taryn Sides
Oklahoma State: Achol Akot, Jadyn Wooten
TCU: Donovyn Hunter
Texas Tech: Jalynn Bristow
West Virginia: Gia Cooke, Kierra Wheeler
All-Freshman Team
Olivia Hamlin, BYU*
Caliyah DeVillasee, Cincinnati
Logyn Greer, Colorado
Jaliya Davis, Kansas*
LA Sneed, Utah
All-Defensive Team
Bella Fontleroy, Baylor
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor
Zyanna Walker, Colorado
Donovyn Hunter, TCU
Jordan Harrison, West Virginia*
Player of the Year
Olivia Miles, TCU
Freshman of the Year
Jaliya Davis, Kansas*
Newcomer of the Year
Olivia Miles, TCU
Defensive Player of the Year
Jordan Harrison, West Virginia
Sixth Player of the Year
Snudda Collins, Texas Tech
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Arianna Jackson, Iowa State
Coach of the Year
Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech
*denotes unanimous selection.