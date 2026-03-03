Crooks, Williams Earn First-Team All-Big 12 Honors; Jackson Named Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Big 12 Conference announced its postseason women’s basketball honors Tuesday, with three Iowa State Cyclones earning recognition.

Audi Crooks and Jada Williams were named First-Team All-Big 12 selections, while Arianna Jackson was honored as the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Crooks, a unanimous first-team pick for the third time, led the conference in scoring at 25.6 points per game. She set Iowa State Big 12 single-season records for field goals (175), ranked second in points (437) and fourth in field goal percentage (.610). The 6-foot-3 center recorded four 40-point games during the regular season, including a program-record 47 points on 19-of-25 shooting against Indiana in the Coconut Hoops Championship. She added 41 points in the regular-season finale at Kansas State, finishing 16 of 19 from the field and 9 of 9 at the free throw line.

Crooks averaged 7.8 rebounds per game, including 8.9 in conference play, and posted a team-best 12 double-doubles in 29 games. She became the fastest player in Big 12 history to reach 2,000 career points, hitting the milestone Jan. 28 in an 84-70 win at then-No. 21 Texas Tech. Crooks has 2,198 career points in 97 games and has scored in double figures in 96 consecutive games, the longest active streak nationally and the longest in the conference since Brittney Griner recorded a 116-game run from 2010-13 at Baylor Bears.

Williams, a junior guard, led the Big 12 and ranked third nationally with 7.7 assists per game and 232 total assists. She posted a 2.25 assist-to-turnover ratio, second in the conference. Williams also averaged 15.5 points per game, improving her 3-point percentage to .310. She recorded eight double-doubles and set the Iowa State Big 12 single-game scoring record with 44 points on 15-of-22 shooting against Cincinnati on Jan. 21.

Jackson became the first Iowa State player to earn the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award since its inception in 2012-13. The junior ranks third nationally and second in the conference in 3-point percentage at .464 and has made a team-best 58 3-pointers, including 36 in conference play, despite missing three games with a knee injury.

Iowa State earned the No. 7 seed in the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament and will face the winner of No. 10 Arizona State and No. 15 Arizona on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

All-Big 12 Teams

First Team

Taliah Scott, Baylor

Delaney Gibb, BYU

Jaliya Davis, Kansas

S’Mya Nichols, Kansas

Audi Crooks, Iowa State*

Jada Williams, Iowa State

Olivia Miles, TCU*

Marta Suarez, TCU*

Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia

Second Team

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Jade Masogayo, Colorado

Stailee Heard, Oklahoma State

Snudda Collins, Texas Tech

Lani White, Utah

Third Team

Gabby Elliott, Arizona State

McKinna Brackens, Arizona State

Mya Perry, Cincinnati

Tess Heal, K-State

Micah Gray, Oklahoma State

Honorable Mention

Arizona: Noelani Cornfield

Baylor: Bella Fontleroy, Jana Van Gytenbeek

BYU: Olivia Hamlin

UCF: Khyala Ngodu

Colorado: Zyanna Walker, Desiree Wooten

K-State: Taryn Sides

Oklahoma State: Achol Akot, Jadyn Wooten

TCU: Donovyn Hunter

Texas Tech: Jalynn Bristow

West Virginia: Gia Cooke, Kierra Wheeler

All-Freshman Team

Olivia Hamlin, BYU*

Caliyah DeVillasee, Cincinnati

Logyn Greer, Colorado

Jaliya Davis, Kansas*

LA Sneed, Utah

All-Defensive Team

Bella Fontleroy, Baylor

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Zyanna Walker, Colorado

Donovyn Hunter, TCU

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia*

Player of the Year

Olivia Miles, TCU

Freshman of the Year

Jaliya Davis, Kansas*

Newcomer of the Year

Olivia Miles, TCU

Defensive Player of the Year

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia

Sixth Player of the Year

Snudda Collins, Texas Tech

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Arianna Jackson, Iowa State

Coach of the Year

Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech

*denotes unanimous selection.

SEE ALSO

DISCUSS ON ISU CONFIDENTIAL