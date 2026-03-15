Cyclones headed to St. Louis as NCAA Tournament No. 2 seed, draw Tennessee State

For the fifth time in five seasons under head coach TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State is in the NCAA Tournament, as the team was announced Sunday as a two-seed in the Midwest Region. The Cyclones (27-7) will face 15-seed Tennessee State, the Ohio Valley Conference champions, on Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

ISU enters the NCAA Tournament playing some of its best basketball of the season, having won three of its past four games, with the only defeat coming to NCAA Tournament number-one seed Arizona on a Jaden Bradley buzzer-beating jumper Friday night in the Big 12 semifinals.

Fifth-seeded in the conference tournament, the Cyclones rolled to blowout victories over four-seed Texas Tech and Arizona State during their first two games in Kansas City, winning by a combined 71 points.

Iowa State entered the Selection Show ranked sixth in both the KenPom and ESPN BPI, and seventh in the NET and BartTorvik rankings. It was 8-7 in quad-1 games and finished a combined 19-0 in games against those outside of the Q1.

The Cyclones have made the Sweet 16 twice under Otzelberger and most recently advanced to the round of 32 as a three-seed in the 2024-25 season, rolling to a win over Lipscomb before seeing their season end with a defeat at the hands of the six seed Ole Miss.

This is the second time the program has earned a two-seed under Otzelberger, also attaining one during the 2023-24 campaign in which it won a Big 12 Tournament championship and reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Illinois at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Iowa State’s 29-8 overall record that season is the high-water mark for an Otzelberger-led team, but a breakthrough to the Elite Eight this month would mean at least a 30-win campaign for this club.

In just four full seasons, Otzelberger owns five NCAA Tournament victories with the Cyclones, the most in program history.

ISU is a veteran team which will be led into March Madness by senior starters Tamin Lipsey (13.3 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Joshua Jefferson (16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists), plus the nation’s top 3-point shooter Milan Momcilovic (17.1, 49.6-percent from distance).

An ISU win on Friday would mean a spot in the round of 32 and Sunday matchup against either #7 seed Kentucky or #10 seed Santa Clara.

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