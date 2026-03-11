Cyclones set Nov. 2 opener against Memphis in Sioux Falls

Iowa State will return to the Sanford Pentagon to open the 2026-27 men’s basketball season.

The Cyclones are scheduled to face Memphis on Nov. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It will mark the third time in program history Iowa State has played at the venue and the second consecutive season.

Iowa State is currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 as it prepares to begin play in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Cyclones finished the regular season with a 25-6 record, including a 96-80 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 10 at the Sanford Pentagon. That game marked the 100th Division I men’s basketball game played on Heritage Court.

“We’re excited to head back to Sioux Falls next season,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Our experience there last year was first class, and we’re looking forward to another great experience there next season against Memphis.”

The matchup will be the second meeting between the programs. In Otzelberger’s sixth game as Iowa State’s head coach, the Cyclones defeated then-No. 9 Memphis 78-59 on Nov. 26, 2021, in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn.

Iowa State also opened the 2015-16 season at the Sanford Pentagon, defeating Colorado 68-62. The Cyclones have played four games in Sioux Falls overall, including a 102-76 victory over Augustana (South Dakota) in 1965.

Tipoff time, television designation and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

