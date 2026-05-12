Cyclones women’s basketball announces nine additions for 2026-27

Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly announced nine additions to the Cyclones’ 2026-27 roster, highlighted by a mix of veteran transfers, international talent and incoming freshmen.

“Our focus and plan in our recruiting efforts started with bringing in players who were excited to play at Iowa State and experience Hilton Magic,” Fennelly said in a statement. “We wanted to find players who had a variety of skill sets and basketball experience.”

The incoming class includes seniors Mya Babbitt, Ashleigh Connor and Gift Ezekiel; junior Reggi Spotts; sophomores Alex-Anne Bessette, Emilija “Mills” Dakic and Sienna Harvey; and freshman Tjaša Turnšek. Freshman Macy Comito signed with the Cyclones in November 2025.

Babbitt, a 5-foot-8 guard from Papillion, Nebraska, transfers from Kent State after earning All-Mid-American Conference honors. She set Kent State’s single-season record with 83 made 3-pointers in 2024-25 and ranked sixth nationally in free-throw percentage at 90.5%.

Connor arrives from La Salle after averaging 15.8 points and 3.9 assists per game last season. The 5-10 guard earned Atlantic 10 All-Conference honors and scored in double figures in 30 of 33 games.

Bessette, a sophomore forward from Quebec City, Canada, played her freshman season at Loyola Chicago. The 6-2 forward earned Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team honors after averaging double-figure scoring and leading the Ramblers in blocks.

Dakic and Ezekiel both transfer from Florida. Dakic, a guard from Melbourne, Australia, appeared in 30 games as a freshman, while Ezekiel, a forward from Edo, Nigeria, shot 59.6% from the field last season.

Harvey joins Iowa State after one season at Washington, where she scored a career-high 22 points against Pacific in December 2025. The Australian guard also represented her country in multiple international competitions.

Spotts, a Nora Springs, Iowa, native, transfers from North Iowa Area Community College after earning NJCAA Division II First Team All-America honors. She averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season.

Turnšek, a 6-2 forward from Slovenia, averaged 18 points and seven rebounds per game at the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket tournament.

Comito, an Iowa native, led Carlisle High School to the 2026 Class 4A state championship while averaging 20.7 points and 3.4 assists per game during her senior season.

Fennelly also praised his coaching staff for assembling the class.

“They worked extremely hard to put this group together,” he said. “Cyclone Nation should be very proud of the commitment they continue to show to our program in every way.”

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