Domonique Orange Invited To NFL Combine

Iowa State defensive lineman Domonique Orange has been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis.

A North Kansas City (Mo.) alum, Orange concluded a standout career in which he helped the Cyclones to 30 wins, an appearance in the Big 12 championship game and a Pop-Tarts Bowl title. He played in 50 career games with 24 starts and finished with 66 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, along with 13 quarterback hurries.

Orange earned All-Big 12 recognition three times, receiving honorable mention honors in 2023 and 2024 before being named third-team all-conference as a senior in 2025.

He also was named the Bednarik National Player of the Week after a six-tackle performance in a win over Iowa.

Live coverage of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 26 on NFL Network and NFL+.

