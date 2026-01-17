Following Cincinnati loss, TJ Otzelberger discusses team's struggles of late, Momcilovic's big game, return home for UCF

Following a 79-70 loss to the Bearcats on Saturday afternoon, Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger convened with the Cyclone Radio Network to break down his team’s second-consecutive defeat away from Ames in conference play.

Here’s everything he shared during his time.

On the team coming up short on the road:

“We tried to stack up stops to start the game build our confidence and hopefully you put their’s in a challenging position. We’re able to do that and then I thought as we had some tough offensive possessions and shots and that led to them getting out and pushing and playing in transition a little bit. And then they had confidence that way and they made shots, so I think for us, we’ve got to control what we can control.

“I think two things is really being diligent offensively to get the best opportunity that presents itself. And we’re not fortunate to do that, really sprint back and make sure they don’t get an advantage situation on the other end. It felt like even throughout the night when we when they had to play against a truly set defense, we were in a great situation. The problem was there’s far too many possessions that they scored off a turnover or a second chance or in transition.”

On coming out on the short end of points-off-turnovers for a second straight game:

“Certainly have to give the other team credit for knowing how to deal with it. I think those two experienced guards with (Jizzle) James and (Day Day) Thomas. To be honest, like there’s been games last year, wehad our way with turning them over, and I think for them, they’re experienced veteran guys. I’m sure they watched the film and I’m sure there’s a sense of pride that they’re not going to allow that to happen.

“I think on our side of things, we just have to be more intentional with how we pressure the basketball. Sometimes, that doesn’t always mean go chase somebody at half-court or full court, but it does mean within the realm of the scoring area, your hand activity and pressure. I felt like there was a lot of skip passes that went on a rope to the weak side of the floor, whether it was from the post or on a drive and that put us in tough spots. Those are the ones that we’ve got to be more intentional, of making sure that we don’t allow those passes to go through our defense and that they have to be lofted over active hands.”

On Milan Momcilovic’s big shooting game, especially in the second half:

“He’s been hot a lot of times. We’ve got to continue to find him and he’s got to stay in that rhythm. I’m proud of him for the work he does and staying ready for it. And again, we’ll continue to build on that momentum with him as we move forward.”

On returning home to host UCF on Tuesday night:

“I know I think for our guys, learning from this opportunity, the areas that we take pride in, pressuring the ball, rebound the ball, playing in the paint, we could have been better. All three of those cornerstones that we take pride in, and we’ll get back to work on that. We know we’ll have a great crowd behind us. School’s back in session, students will be there, Hilton will be at its best. We’ll be at our best on Tuesday.”

