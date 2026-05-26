Four-star Donovan Davis helping Team Herro dominate Nike EYBL after committing to Iowa State

One of four players averaging in double figures on a balanced Team Herro 17U team on the Nike EYBL circuit, Iowa State forward commit Donovan Davis has been holding his own this spring on arguably the top AAU circuit in the nation.

The Freedom (Wisc.) junior four-star has helped his team win nine of 11 games and sit in first in the Nike EYBL standings through three sessions, the third of which concluded on Memorial Day in Kansas City, Kansas.

“I think we played pretty well,” said the Cyclones’ most recent commit in the 2027 class in Kansas City this past weekend. “Defensively, we were really locked in. Offensively, everything was clicking. So hopefully we can continue that. I think everything’s really starting to click right now with this team.”

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound prospect committed to ISU earlier this month and his focuses have become his Team Herro squad and preparing to make the jump in levels next summer.

“Mostly, it’s been about shooting the ball more, shooting the three a little bit more,” the nation’s #32 overall prospect said. “I was able to set up for my teammates a lot. It’s mostly just shooting and being a little bit more aggressive.

“The Peach Jam would probably be the main goal, getting down there, winning the championship and playing at the highest level as I can. That’s mostly the main goal.”

Through 11 games and three sessions, Davis is averaging 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. He’s connecting on 63.8-percent of his shots from the field while knocking down 27.3 from long range.

Getting a decision out of the way, one in which he picked the Cyclones on May 6th over fellow finalists Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Marquette, has taken a load off his shoulders.

“It’s kind of calmed everything down,” Davis said. “To just know that I’m locked in for a team and don’t have to worry about, other schools having to call me and stuff like that. I’m really thankful that I’m locked in with Coach TJ (Otzelberger) and Iowa State. They’ve got a really good staff. They’ve been supporting me through it all.”

Although Division I coaches weren’t allowed in the building in Kansas City, they were out in force the weekend before in Memphis, and a pair of ISU representatives were on hand to watch the small forward, his Herro teammate Jack Kohnen and fellow 2027 commit Josiah Harrington.

“It was good to see both Coach TJ and Coach (Nate) Schmidt,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of good guys on the staff and they’re telling me things that I did really well and some things I thought I got to improve on. They’re always continuing to make sure that I’m doing everything as best I can.”

In the weeks after landing another top priority in the high school junior class, Iowa State has continued to encourage the Wisconsin native.

“I hear from Coach TJ a lot,” Davis said. “He called me (last) Tuesday. Coach (Tim) Buckley and Coach Schmidt called me (last week), too. They’re still keeping in contact. It’s also been going pretty good with the new coaches on the staff. I already knew Coach Al (Hanson) from when he was at Bradley and am growing relationship with Buckley.”

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