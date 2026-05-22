Georgia cornerback Bryson Ford sets Iowa State visit after Cyclones emerge as a top threat

A Georgia high school cornerback collected an offer from Iowa State last week and has scheduled an official visit for next month.

Suwanee North Gwinnett junior Bryson Ford, who will be in Ames the weekend of June 19-21, said he’s looking forward to digging deeper into one of the top programs on his list.

“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the coaching staff and getting a feel for the culture around the program,” said the 2027 prospect. “I want to see how the players interact with each other, learn more about the defensive scheme, and understand how they develop DBs. I also want to check out the campus and see what life in Ames would really be like on a day-to-day basis.”

Since extending an offer last week, the Cyclones have quickly emerged as one of the programs to beat for the high school junior.

“Iowa State is definitely one of the schools I’m excited to learn more about through the official visit process,” Ford said. “Right now, I’m focused on building relationships, taking my visits, and finding the best overall fit for me academically, athletically, and personally. I’ve been fortunate to build good relationships with several programs, so I’m still keeping an open mind as I continue through the process.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is also considering Power-4 offers from Wake Forest, Kansas, Kansas State, BYU and Boston College. He’ll also take a June official visit to Harvard and is closing in on a date at K-State.

As for the Cyclones, Ford said he’s already done some homework on new head coach Jimmy Rogers’ program.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about Iowa State and the culture they’ve built there,” he said. “The coaches have been very genuine and consistent with me throughout the process, and I can tell they really care about developing players both on and off the field. I also like how detailed they are when talking football and how they see me fitting into the defense.”

This past season, the Georgia defensive back recorded 39 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, four interceptions, 23 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Ford said the Iowa State staff likes everything he brings to the table on the back end of the defense.

“They like my versatility and feel like I can do multiple things in the secondary,” he said. “They’ve talked about my length, physicality, and ability to play the ball in the air. I also think they like how I study the game and communicate on the field. From what they’ve told me, they feel like my skill set fits well with the style of defense they play and the type of defensive backs they want in their program.”

Although the 2027 recruit hasn’t set a commitment date, he said he would like to announce one next month.

“I don’t have an exact commitment date set yet but would like to be committed by the end of June,” Ford said. “Right now, I’m focused on taking my official visits, continuing to build relationships with the coaching staffs, and making sure I make the best decision for my future.”

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