Inside Iowa State's Big 12 Tournament prep: Veteran leadership key, staff changes, new court surface

For the third time in four years, Iowa State will open the Big 12 Tournament against the same opponent it faced in the regular-season finale, and Wednesday’s matchup could carry added urgency for a veteran Cyclone squad just two seasons removed from winning the title in Kansas City.

ISU arrived in Kansas City on Monday night to begin preparations for an 11:30 a.m. tip off on Wednesday, which is now set to be against Arizona State following the Sun Devils’ win over Baylor earlier today.

Set to compete in his fourth tournament as a member of the Cyclones, senior point guard Tamin Lipsey said he feels there’s a sense of unfinished business at the T-Mobile Center after his campaign 12 months ago was cut short with a strained groin.

“I feel like last year, obviously, I wasn't able to play against BYU, and I had some injuries late in the season for us as a team,” said the Ames native, who was named the Big 12’s Scholar of the Year on Monday. “But I feel like we were capable of winning this tournament, and again, this year, we got the guys and the team to do it. So, it's about just putting one game on top of the next and stacking days.”

Iowa State’s roster features a mix of grizzled veterans around Lipsey, combined with a cast of players competing in the tournament for the first time like freshmen Jamarion Batemon, Killyan Toure and Dominykas Pleta.

Fifth-year head coach TJ Otzelberger said he and his staff are leaning on the veterans to show the way, starting Wednesday with Arizona State.

“We're fortunate to have the guys back, the four guys that played significant minutes with Joshua (Jefferson), Milan (Momcilovic), Tamin (Lipsey), and Nate (Heise), and then also with Cade (Kelderman), the opportunities he's had,” said the leader of the Cyclones’ program.

“So, I think having that experience is really important. I mean, we know we're fortunate, we'll have great fan support, and we really appreciate that and that means a lot to our guys and allows us to play at a even higher level. And I think there is such a thing this time of the year of experience benefiting you and how those guys can lead by example. The things they can offer and communicate to some of the younger guys that haven't been through this experience, I think that's really important.”

Day-after reactions to JR Blount’s pending departure for San Diego

Otzelberger likely realized the day would come that his day-one assistant and top confidant JR Blount would land a head coaching job, and it did on Monday with the news of his being named San Diego head coach.

He weighed in on his excitement level Tuesday morning, all while keeping the focus on what’s next for this season’s Cyclones.

“I'd say JR's done such an amazing job for our program,” Otzelberger said. “I mean, he's been first class in terms of how he's coached the team, how he's led things he's done in the game, player development, recruiting. Every aspect of our program, he's had a positive impact.

“He’s given us five amazing years and really happy for him and his family and the next opportunity. It’s a great opportunity. So excited for him, but I think right now the focus is on the task at hand, which is we need to win this game tomorrow and take it from there. And I know he's all in the rest of the way with us and then the next chapter will start once we conclude.”

While Blount’s main recruiting area of focus has been the state of Wisconsin, he was also instrumental in the staff’s efforts in pursuing Lipsey early on, and in the point guard’s climb to becoming one of the program’s all-time greats.

“He's meant a ton,” ISU’s point guard said. “Super happy and excited for his future. Obviously, he got some things to finish here at Iowa State. We know that he's still 100 percent in with us. Excited for him. He's meant a lot to me. He’s just been here the whole time I've been here.

“He recruited me and obviously the development piece as well from a freshman to just improving each year. A lot of that has to do with him watching a lot of film, getting a lot of workouts in on the court. So, a big shout out to him for where I am.”

Having a long-time assistant land a Division I head coaching job also speaks volumes about the program which has been built in Ames and respect gained from those outside of it like Kimya Massey who offered Blount the job.

“I think it's really cool because even conversations I've had with their athletics director looks at how our program plays, how our guys carry themselves, the effort, the attitude, the consistency, all of those things,” Otzelberger said. “And if another athletics director at a university says, ‘hey, those same things and how that looks, we want to be able to play a similar brand of basketball. We want to build a program similar way.

“It’s a credit to our coaches and players because of how they work every single day. And again, I can't say enough how JR's earned this opportunity. He's going to do a tremendous job. We're all supporting him 100 percent. It's a great credit to his talents and abilities. And yet at the same time, focus is right here on, let's win this game tomorrow and go one day at a time.”

Early reviews on Big 12 Tournament’s new playing surface

Although the Cyclones only got 40 minutes on Monday night for a quick shoot-around inside the T-Mobile Center, it gave players an idea on what to expect come tip off Wednesday morning.

“It definitely looks pretty cool,” said Batemon, who’s playing in his first conference tournament. “Definitely something you got to get used to. It's not hardwood, so you don't cut the same right away, so you definitely got to get used to it. I think it'll be fun.”

For a team that plays as hard on the defensive end of the floor as the Cyclones, that could take a little extra time. However, Lipsey says, it will be an adjustment on the offensive side, too.

“I think that it'll definitely affect some things, probably both sides of the ball, though,” he said. “I guess maybe it depends on what shoes you have on. I'm not really sure on how all that stuff works.

“Some guys had a little bit more grip than other guys, it seemed like, at practice. Obviously, some people might not be as quick defensively, maybe sliding or stuff. But at the same time, the offense is going to have to deal with the same thing. So, it's an equal playing field.”

The time to get acclimated will come when the Cyclones take the floor prior to Wednesday morning’s tip off.

“You just got to get used to it,” Batemon said. “So, when you're out there pregame and warming up, just making sure you're going hard to get used to it and break yourself into that floor. I think we'll be all right. It definitely feels a little bouncy. It feels like you sink into it a little bit. It was a little slicker than the hardwood floor, but I feel like we'll get used to it throughout the week. Just plan on it. I think we'll be fine.”

