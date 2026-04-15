Iowa State Basketball adds 5 Transfer Portal players for 2025-26 season

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of five transfers to the Cyclones’ 2026-27 roster: Leon Bond III (Northern Iowa), Jaquan Johnson (Bradley), Taj Manning (Kansas State), Ryan Prather Jr. (Robert Morris) and Tre Singleton (Northwestern).

Bond, a 6-foot-5 guard from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, spent the past two seasons at Northern Iowa after beginning his career at Virginia, where he redshirted as a freshman. He played the 2023-24 season with current Cyclone Blake Buchanan at Virginia and arrives in Ames with one season of eligibility remaining.

Bond earned Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team honors and was named to the MVC All-Tournament Team after UNI’s run to the conference tournament title. He started all 36 games last season and averaged 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

In 83 career games, including 57 starts, Bond has scored 746 points (9.0 per game) while averaging 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

“Leon Bond constantly puts pressure on the defense with his ability to get into the paint, make plays for himself and his teammates and knock down shots on the perimeter,” Otzelberger said.

Johnson, a 5-11 guard from Milwaukee, played the past two seasons at Bradley and arrives with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season while also earning All-MVC first-team, MVC All-Defensive Team and MVC Most Improved Team honors. As a freshman, he was named to the MVC All-Freshman Team.

Johnson recorded three 30-point games last season, becoming the first Bradley player to do so since 1991. He also tied the program’s single-game steals record with nine against UT Martin. His 85 steals last season were the second-most in program history.

He appeared in 37 games as a freshman and averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Starting 34 games as a sophomore, Johnson averaged 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals.

“An electric, downhill guard, Jaquan Johnson has the ability to bring speed and quickness to the game on both ends of the floor,” Otzelberger said.

Manning, a 6-7 forward from Grandview, Missouri, played the past four seasons at Kansas State and has one season of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman year.

He appeared in 52 games for the Wildcats, including 18 starts. Last season he averaged 4.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. In Big 12 play, Manning averaged 5.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Manning scored in double figures three times last season, including games at No. 3 Houston and No. 13 Texas Tech. He also had a season-high 10 rebounds against TCU and recorded multiple blocks in seven games.

“Taj Manning’s physicality will help control the paint on both ends of the floor,” Otzelberger said.

Prather, a 6-5 guard from Clarksburg, Maryland, spent the past two seasons at Robert Morris after beginning his career at Akron, where he redshirted as a freshman. He arrives with one season of eligibility remaining and is expected to become the first Iowa State player from Maryland.

Prather earned second-team All-Horizon League honors last season after averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He scored 20 or more points nine times, including a career-high 29 against Detroit.

Prather has appeared in 83 career games, including 45 starts over the past two seasons. His 4.44 assist-to-turnover ratio led the nation last season.

“A big guard, Ryan Prather has proven to be an excellent decision-maker, as evidenced by leading the country in assist-to-turnover ratio,” Otzelberger said.

Singleton, a 6-8 forward from Jeffersonville, Indiana, played last season at Northwestern and arrives with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in all 34 games, including 31 starts, and averaged 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. His scoring average was the highest by a Northwestern freshman since the 2015-16 season.

Singleton scored in double figures 10 times and recorded his first career double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds against Penn State. He also had 10 rebounds against Wisconsin and averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in eight games against ranked Big Ten opponents.

“Tre Singleton’s ability to create advantages presents a matchup challenge for opposing defenses,” Otzelberger said.

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