Iowa State extends Otzelberger through 2036, raises salary to $6M

Iowa State has signed men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger to a contract extension through June 30, 2036, increasing his salary to $6 million annually, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced.

Otzelberger has led the Cyclones to three Sweet 16 appearances in the past five seasons, including a 29-8 finish in 2025-26. Iowa State tied for the second-most wins in program history and finished No. 8 in the final AP Top 25 poll, extending its ranking streak to 52 consecutive weeks.

“This contract extension demonstrates Iowa State University’s commitment to him by making him one of the highest-paid basketball coaches in the country,” Pollard said in a statement.

Iowa State made its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance this season and reached the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in program history. The Cyclones have earned five straight NCAA Tournament bids under Otzelberger, who was hired in March 2021 after the program went 2-22 the previous season.

Otzelberger holds a 124-53 record in five seasons at Iowa State, including 54-38 in Big 12 play. His overall career record is 223-115 in 10 seasons. His win total and winning percentage through five seasons are program records.

He is the only coach in school history to lead multiple teams to the Sweet 16 and has 30 wins over AP Top 25 opponents, including 15 against top-10 teams.

Off the court, the program posted a school-record 3.39 GPA in the fall 2025 semester and has recorded a GPA of 3.0 or higher in seven of the past nine semesters.

“Otzelberger has reshaped the culture of our men’s basketball program in a way that fosters success and development,” university president David Cook said.

Otzelberger said he is grateful for the support and plans to remain in Ames long term.

“Iowa State is home for my family, and we are excited to be part of the community for years to come,” he said.

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