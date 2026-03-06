Iowa State falls to Arizona State 77-68 in Big 12 Tournament second round

Iowa State’s brief stay in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament ended Thursday night with a 77-68 loss to Arizona State in the second round.

The Cyclones (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) placed four players in double figures, led by Audi Crooks with 21 points — her 22nd game of 20 or more this season. Crooks moved into the top five in program history in career Big 12 Tournament scoring with 145 points.

Addy Brown recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds, the 24th of her career. Kenzie Hare added 12 points and Jada Williams finished with 11.

Arizona State (24-9, 9-9 Big 12) seized early control, opening the game on an 11-2 run after forcing five Iowa State turnovers in the first half of the opening quarter. The Sun Devils extended the lead to 17-2 before Iowa State closed the period with a 7-0 run, capped by a Hare 3-pointer.

The Sun Devils pushed their lead to 26-13 in the second quarter before Brown sparked a Cyclone response with a three-point play and a 3-pointer. Arianna Jackson later added another 3 to cut the deficit to five, but Arizona State carried a 33-25 advantage into halftime.

Both teams traded 3-pointers early in the third quarter, including two from Hare, but Arizona State maintained a double-digit lead and took a 60-46 advantage into the fourth.

Iowa State trimmed the deficit to six late in the game after Brown hit her second 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining and Hare followed with a steal and layup. The Cyclones were unable to get closer, however, as the Sun Devils held on for the nine-point win.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Selection Show is scheduled for March 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

SEE ALSO

DISCUSS ON ISU CONFIDENTIAL