Iowa State hires Allan Hanson as assistant basketball coach from Bradley

Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has hired Allan Hanson as an assistant coach, the program announced Friday.

Hanson will begin his duties immediately.

“Allan Hanson will be an incredible resource for the young men in our program,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a competitor, proven winner and someone who takes tremendous pride in student-athletes realizing their potential. We look forward to him impacting our pressure defensive system as well as working with our point guards.”

Hanson spent the 2025-26 season at Bradley, where he helped the Braves to a 21-13 record and a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference. Bradley earned a berth in the NIT and lost to No. 2 seed Dayton in the opening round. The Braves also finished third at the ESPN Events Invitational and had a seven-game winning streak during the season.

Before Bradley, Hanson spent two seasons at Southern Utah, where he helped develop two All-WAC players. He previously worked at Western Illinois during the 2022-23 season, helping develop a first-team All-Summit League selection as the Leathernecks posted their first winning season in more than a decade. Southern Utah and Western Illinois were coached by Rob Jeter during Hanson’s tenure.

“I am extremely excited to join T.J. Otzelberger’s staff at Iowa State,” Hanson said. “I look forward to helping continue to build the success the program has had, both on and off the court. I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Hanson was the head boys basketball coach at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin, from 2016-22, compiling a 117-39 record. He led the Knights to the 2019 Wisconsin Division 2 state title and a 27-1 finish, with the team ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today.

He also served on staff at Milwaukee as a video coordinator in 2014-15 and director of basketball operations in 2015-16.

A four-year letterwinner at Milwaukee from 2004-08, Hanson appeared in 114 games with 57 starts. He was part of teams that defeated No. 21 Alabama in 2005 and No. 24 Oklahoma in 2006. The 2004-05 team went 26-6, won the Horizon League title and advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16. The 2005-06 team went 22-9, won another conference title and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State finished last season 29-8, tied for the second-most wins in program history. The Cyclones were ranked No. 8 in the final AP Top 25 and extended their streak to 52 consecutive weeks in the poll. The program has made 25 NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to the Sweet 16 eight times.

SEE ALSO

DISCUSS ON ISU CONFIDENTIAL