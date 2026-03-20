Iowa State Joshua Jefferson injury intel: Latest on star's March Madness status

Iowa State Joshua Jefferson injury intel: Latest on star's March Madness statusby: Bill Seals2 hours agowilliamsealsRead In AppMar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) is helped off of the court after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg while shooting a layup against Tennessee State Tigers forward Jalen Pitre (not pictured) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images