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Iowa State Joshua Jefferson injury intel: Latest on star's March Madness status

by: Bill Seals2 hours agowilliamseals
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Tennessee State at Iowa State
Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) is helped off of the court after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg while shooting a layup against Tennessee State Tigers forward Jalen Pitre (not pictured) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images

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