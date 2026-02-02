Iowa State offers Nebraska safety Wyatt Liebentritt in 2027 class

A pair of Power-4 programs with coaching staffs a Nebraska safety is very familiar with have lined up with early offers for the 2027 prospect, including the most recent Iowa State which extended one over the weekend.

Omaha (Neb.) Skutt Catholic junior Wyatt Liebentritt recapped the process of receiving one from ISU, a school he has visited on multiple occasions and now across two coaching regimes.

“One of the Iowa State coaches came by, but I was actually on the North Dakota State visit at the time, so I was not in school,” said the defensive back. “I wasn’t able to see Coach (Pete) Menage in person but was able to get on the phone and talk with him this morning. I’ve kind of been in contact with him for a little bit and then we had a little conversation (Saturday) morning. He told me that he wanted to offer me wanted me to get on campus.

“I’m super excited. I’ve been up to Iowa State three times now. I’ve been there for camp, spring practice and for a game this last year. I’m super excited to learn more about Iowa State and continue my interest there.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Nebraska native also has a P4 offer from Penn State to go with ones from North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

Although he’s still in the getting-to-know-you phase with the new staff in Ames, Liebentritt said he likes the setup around the Cyclone program.

“I know (Wyatt Archer), one of their safeties at Iowa State this last year,” the 2027 prospect said. “He went to Skutt a few years ago and my brother’s good friends with him. I’ve talked to him and he says Iowa State’s been awesome and that I would really enjoy.

“The fan support is awesome. I know they have great facilities. Their culture is second to none. I love everything they do there. I know they develop talent. I know with the new coaching staff, they’re great coaches who have developed players. That’s what I want.”

The high school junior said he plans to strengthen his connection to ISU’s new safeties coach Menage before hopefully making his way back to Ames next month.

“He’s been awesome when I talked to him and made me feel like they’re very interested,” Liebentritt said. “I kind of feel the same way about them. He knows that I’m really interested in them. I’m going to talk with my dad (about a visit) and see what my schedule looks like and what works. I’m going to try and get up there as much as I possibly can.”

As a junior, Liebentritt collected 49 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and two interceptions in 11 games.

