Iowa State to face Missouri State in 2026 Hall of Fame Classic

Iowa State will play Missouri State in the 2026 Hall of Fame Classic, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Thursday.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as part of a doubleheader that also includes Drake and Wichita State. Game times, ticket information and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The matchup will be the first between Iowa State and Missouri State.

The Hall of Fame Classic, operated by the NABC, will be held in Kansas City for the 26th year and for the second time as a neutral-site doubleheader. Iowa State is 20-14 all-time at T-Mobile Center, which also serves as the home of the Big 12 Tournament.

Iowa State last appeared in the event in 2014, when it defeated Alabama 84-74 before losing to Maryland 72-63 in the championship game.

The Dec. 18 contest will be one of five neutral-site games for the Cyclones during the 2026-27 season. Iowa State is scheduled to open the season Nov. 2 against Memphis in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and will also play three games in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week.

Iowa State finished the 2025-26 season with a 29-8 record, tied for the second-most wins in program history. The Cyclones were ranked No. 8 in the final AP Top 25 poll and have been ranked for 52 consecutive weeks, the fourth-longest active streak in the country.

Iowa State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in program history in its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance.

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