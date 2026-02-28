Iowa State to retire Melvin Ejim’s jersey during 2026-27 season

Former Iowa State standout Melvin Ejim will have his jersey retired during the 2026-27 men’s basketball season, Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced Saturday.

Ejim, the 2014 Big 12 Player of the Year and a 2024 Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, will become the eighth player in program history to have his jersey displayed in the rafters at Hilton Coliseum. His No. 3 banner will be unveiled during the season.

“Melvin’s toughness, heart, grit, determination and leadership played a critical role in the Cyclones’ success throughout his career, and he is most deserving of this special honor,” Pollard said in a statement.

Ejim was unable to attend his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2024 because of his professional playing schedule.

A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Ejim scored 1,643 career points and collected 1,051 rebounds, becoming the third player in school history to surpass 1,000 in both categories. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward from Toronto arrived at Iowa State in 2010 following five consecutive seasons without a postseason appearance for the Cyclones.

Iowa State earned an NCAA Tournament berth in Ejim’s sophomore season in 2011-12, finishing third in the Big 12 at 12-6. He averaged 9.3 points and 6.6 rebounds that season to earn honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

The Cyclones returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13, tying for fourth in the conference at 11-7. Ejim averaged 11.3 points and led the Big 12 with 9.3 rebounds per game, earning third-team all-conference recognition.

Ejim’s senior season in 2013-14 was among the most decorated in program history. He was named a first-team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year, first-team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He also earned first-team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and was named Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year.

He averaged 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds as Iowa State won the 2014 Big 12 Tournament title, finished with 28 victories — then the second-most in school history — and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in 17 years.

Ejim set a Big 12 record with 48 points against TCU during his senior season, the second-highest single-game total in program history and the most by a Cyclone against a conference opponent.

He finished his career ranked second in school history in rebounds (1,051), 14th in scoring (1,643) and fifth in double-doubles (32). He shared the program record for career starts (126) with Georges Niang until it was surpassed this season by Tamin Lipsey.

Ejim has played professionally in Europe, helping Reyer Venezia Mestre win the Italian League championship and earning Finals MVP honors. He has been a member of Canada’s national team since 2013, helping the country earn a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and competing on Canada’s 2024 Olympic team.

Iowa State has retired the jerseys of Waldo Wegner, Gary Thompson, Zaid Abdul-Aziz, Jeff Hornacek, Jeff Grayer, Fred Hoiberg and Barry Stevens.