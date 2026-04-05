Iowa State Transfer Portal: Cade Kelderman enters as first Cyclones departure

Iowa State lost the first player from its 2025-26 roster to the transfer portal on Saturday night, as veteran reserve Cade Kelderman entered as a graduate transfer.

Elevated to scholarship status prior to his junior season, the guard didn’t play a huge role for the Cyclones and didn’t find himself in the team’s rotation come game nights. He still managed to play in 18 games, averaging four minutes of action and 0.9 points.

The central Iowa product was a valuable reserve who started games during the 2024-25 campaign when both Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert missed games due to injury, so he figured to become another valuable member of the squad next season.

Already losing five scholarship players who exhausted their eligibility, including three of its top six players on game nights, the loss of the 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior opens up a sixth scholarship from last season’s roster.

Iowa State signed four high school prospects last fall and is expected to target at least a point guard and power forward in the transfer portal, which opens next week.

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