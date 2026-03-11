Iowa State women selected for 2026 Women’s Champions Classic

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball program has been selected as one of four teams to participate in the 2026 Women’s Champions Classic, event organizers Horizon Sports & Experiences and FOX Sports announced.

The annual early-season showcase is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will air in primetime on FOX. Game times are still to be determined.

Iowa State will face No. 8 Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball in a rematch of a 2025 NCAA Tournament meeting. The doubleheader will also feature No. 14 Maryland Terrapins women’s basketball against No. 1 UConn Huskies women’s basketball.

“Iowa State is honored to be part of one of the most prestigious women’s basketball events in the country,” Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly said in a statement. “To play Michigan, one of the best teams in the country, at Barclays Center is a special opportunity for our players.”

Iowa State recorded its 19th 20-win season in 2025-26 and is one of 15 NCAA Division I women’s basketball programs to reach each of the past six NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

The Cyclones have made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances, all under Fennelly, including six Sweet 16 trips and two Elite Eight runs.

Juniors Audi Crooks and Jada Williams earned first-team All-Big 12 honors this season, while classmate Arianna Jackson was named the 2025-26 Big 12 Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

