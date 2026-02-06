Iowa State’s Audi Crooks named to Lisa Leslie Award Midseason Top 10

Iowa State junior center Audi Crooks has been named to the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award Midseason Top 10 for the second consecutive season after finishing as a finalist last year.

Crooks is one of 10 centers nationally to earn the honor and is the second Cyclone to appear on the midseason Top 10, joining Kristin Scott in 2020.

The nation’s leading scorer is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting better than 67% from the field. She is also averaging 7.7 rebounds and has recorded 10 double-doubles through 22 games this season. Crooks has scored in double figures in 89 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country, and became the fastest player in Big 12 women’s basketball history to reach 2,000 career points, doing so in 89 games. She has also improved at the free-throw line, making 102 of 144 attempts (70.8%).

Fan voting for the remaining rounds begins Friday, Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com and will count as one committee vote in the finalist selection process.

The five finalists will be announced on a day-by-day basis beginning the week of March 16, with voting set to follow March 20. The winner, along with the other members of the Women’s Starting Five, will be announced later in the season.

Other Starting Five awards include the Nancy Lieberman Award (point guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (shooting guard), Cheryl Miller Award (small forward) and Katrina McClain Award (power forward).

SEE ALSO:

DISCUSS ON ISU CONFIDENTIAL