Iowa State’s Jefferson Named to Karl Malone Award Midseason Top 10

Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson has been named to the Karl Malone Award Midseason Top 10, honoring the nation’s top power forwards in Division I men’s basketball.

Jefferson is one of 10 players selected nationwide. Former Cyclone Georges Niang was the award’s second-ever winner in 2016.

Jefferson’s selection marks the third time this week an Iowa State player has landed on a Naismith Starting 5 midseason list. Point guard Tamin Lipsey was named to the Bob Cousy Award Top 10 on Monday, and forward Milan Momcilovic earned a spot on the Julius Erving Award Top 10 on Wednesday. Iowa State and Arizona are the only programs in the country with at least three players represented among the four Starting 5 lists released to date.

Jefferson has been a versatile force for the Cyclones this season, averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is the only player from a power conference averaging those numbers, and just six players nationally have done so over a full season since 1974-75.

The senior has recorded triple-doubles against West Virginia and UCF, becoming the first player in Big 12 history to post multiple career triple-doubles against conference opponents, and the first to do so in the same season.

Now in its 12th year, the Karl Malone Award is presented annually to the nation’s top power forward. Fan voting for the remaining rounds begins Friday, Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com and will count as one committee vote in the finalist selection process.

The Midseason Top 10 will be narrowed to five finalists in mid-March, with the winner selected later in the month by a committee that includes coaches, media members, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. The award will be presented on a date to be determined along with the other members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous Karl Malone Award winners include Johni Broome (Auburn), Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Keegan Murray (Iowa), Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Obi Toppin (Dayton), Zion Williamson (Duke), Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Johnathan Motley (Baylor), Georges Niang (Iowa State) and Montrezl Harrell (Louisville).

