Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson makes Wooden Award All-American Team

Iowa State senior Joshua Jefferson was named to the Wooden Award All-American Team, becoming the fifth consensus All-American in program history.

Jefferson served as a do-it-all player for the Cyclones, becoming the first player in Big 12 history to record multiple triple-doubles in conference play. He averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, making him the only power conference player to reach those averages this season.

Only seven players nationally have posted those numbers in a season since 1974-75, and none previously in the Big 12.

Jefferson scored in double figures in 34 games, the third-most in a season in school history. His streak of 40 consecutive games scoring in double figures, dating to last season, was the second-longest in the nation before ending when he suffered an injury in the opening minutes of Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament game.

Jefferson finished the season with 167 assists, tied for the 19th-most in program history. His 276 assists over the past two seasons rank 18th in school history for a career.

Iowa State finished 29-8, tied for the second-most wins in program history. The Cyclones made their 25th NCAA Tournament appearance and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the eighth time.

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