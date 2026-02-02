Iowa State’s Lipsey named to Bob Cousy Award midseason top 10

Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey was named to the Bob Cousy Award Midseason Top 10, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.

Lipsey is one of four Big 12 point guards included on the list, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. The award, named for Hall of Famer Bob Cousy, is in its 23rd year.

A senior for the Cyclones, Lipsey is averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game this season. He is the only player in the country averaging at least those totals and ranks third nationally — and first in the Big 12 — in assist-to-turnover ratio at 5.25. Only former Iowa State guard Monte Morris (2016-17) has posted a higher assist-to-turnover ratio than 5.0 in Big 12 history.

Last season, Lipsey was a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and a finalist for the Nolan Richardson Award, which honors the heart and soul of a winning team. He earned All-Big 12 honors for the second straight season, earning third-team recognition in 2024, and was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Fan voting for the remaining rounds begins Friday, Feb. 6, at hoophallawards.com and will count as one committee vote in the finalist selection process.

The Midseason Top 10 will be reduced to five finalists in mid-March, with the winner selected later in March by the Cousy and Hall of Fame selection committees. The 2026 Cousy Award winner will be presented on a date to be determined, along with the other members of the Men’s Starting Five.

