Iowa State's three non-conference, plus two Friday night game times released

Iowa State‘s 2026 season, which marks Jimmy Rogers‘ first as head coach, is only 101 days away, and the Big 12 Conference released kickoff times and television information for the Cyclones‘ first three games of the year.

ISU will open the season Saturday, Sept. 5th at home in Jack Trice Stadium against SEMO. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon, with the game airing on ESPN+.

The Cyclones renew the Cy-Hawk rivalry the following weekend, traveling to face Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12. The nationally televised matchup will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

This will mark the 73rd all-time matchup between the two in-state rivals, with the Cyclones winning three of the last four matchups, including two straight in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes hold a 46-25 edge against Cyclones, as Iowa vacated its 2023 victory in the series.

ISU wraps up the non-conference slate by returning home to host Bowling Green at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, September 19th. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.

Iowa State’s game times for Friday night road matchups were also announced. Its matchup against BYU on Oct. 9 in Provo, Utah, will be televised by ESPN at 9:15 p.m.

The Cyclones travel to UCF the following month and will face the Knights on Nov. 20 in Orlando, Florida, in a game which will kick off at 5 p.m. on FS1.

(all times listed are central time)

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