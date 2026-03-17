Jefferson Gives Iowa State Third Straight AP All-American

Iowa State senior Joshua Jefferson was named to The Associated Press All-America second team Tuesday, marking the third straight season a Cyclone has earned AP All-America recognition.

It is the first time since 1986-88 that Iowa State has had an AP All-American in three consecutive seasons. Tamin Lipsey (2024) and Curtis Jones (2025) were honorable mention selections the previous two years. Jefferson is the first Cyclone since Georges Niang in 2016 to be named to the first, second or third team.

Jefferson also was named a first-team All-American last week by The Sporting News. The Associated Press, The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the United States Basketball Writers Association make up the four organizations used to determine consensus All-American honors.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection, Jefferson has been one of the nation’s most versatile players this season. He became the first player in Big 12 history to record multiple triple-doubles in conference play and is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

He is the only player from a Power Conference averaging those numbers this season. Only five players nationally have done so over a full season since 1974-75, with none previously coming from the Big 12.

Jefferson has scored in double figures in all 34 games this season, the third-most such games in a season in program history. His streak of 40 consecutive games with at least 10 points, dating to last season, ranks as the second-longest active streak in the nation.

His 167 assists this season are tied for the 19th-most in program history, while his 276 assists over the last two seasons rank 18th in program history for a career.

Iowa State returns to action Friday when the second-seeded Cyclones face 15th-seeded Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis. Tipoff is set for 1:50 p.m. CT on CBS.

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