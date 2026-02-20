Otzelberger named to Naismith Coach of the Year watch list; No. 6 Iowa State to face No. 23 BYU

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year watch list, one of 15 coaches recognized. The Big 12 is tied for the most representatives of any conference with four.

Otzelberger, a finalist for the award in 2024, has been named to the Top 15 multiple times during his tenure in Ames.

In his fifth season, he has guided the sixth-ranked Cyclones to a 23-3 record, marking just the second time in program history Iowa State has reached 23 wins in 26 games. The Cyclones opened 16-0, the best start and longest winning streak in school history.

Otzelberger became the fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins, doing so in 145 games. His 118 victories through five seasons are the most by an Iowa State coach in that span and the most since Johnny Orr set the school record with 218 career wins in 1994.

He owns the best overall winning percentage (.711) and conference winning percentage (.598) in program history. His 75 home wins rank second to Orr’s 154 at Hilton Coliseum. Under Otzelberger, Iowa State has set school records for AP Top 25 wins (29), AP Top 10 wins (15) and NCAA Tournament victories (5).

No. 6 Iowa State visits No. 23 BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

