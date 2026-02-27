Tamin Lipsey named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year late-season watch list

Tamin Lipsey has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late Season Watch List, placing him among 15 players nationally under consideration for the award.

The Cyclones‘ standout is one of four players from the Big 12 Conference on the list, the most of any league. He was a semifinalist for the award last season and one of four finalists in 2024.

The Iowa State senior point guard is averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game this season and is the only player in the country averaging those numbers. He ranks seventh nationally and leads the Big 12 with a 3.79 assist-to-turnover ratio.

For his career, Lipsey has averaged 10.7 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. He is one of six players since the 1947-48 season to average those figures while playing at least 125 games.

Lipsey is Iowa State’s all-time steals leader with 291 and ranks third in Big 12 history.

