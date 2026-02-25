Texas 3-Star WR From Class 6A State Finalist Discusses Scheduling Iowa State Official Visit

Several Power-4 programs have lined up with offers to a 2027 Texas wide receiver, including Iowa State, which has scheduled a late spring official visit.

Houston C.E. King’s Braylon Lane said one of the constants in his recruitment has been position coach Derrick Sherman, who recently made the move to Ames to be a part of Jimmy Rogers’ first staff.

“When he was at U of H, we always had a connection there,” said the 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass catcher. “I went to a couple camps there, some visits for game days, and we always had a good connection. So, when he went to Iowa State, that connection was always there.”

The three-star prospect and top 100 Lone Star State recruit according to Rivals, Lane has also earned offers from Houston, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Auburn, Oklahoma State, TCU and Missouri.

As a junior, he caught 24 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns for one of the top high school programs in the Lone Star State, which finished 13-3 and made a run to the Class 6A Division II state championship game.

In addition to Sherman, the Houston wide receiver says a number of coaches in Ames.

“They love the way I can move like a little person, but with a big frame, and say that’s pretty impressive,” Lane said. “That I can turn a play into anything. When the ball is in my hands, something good is about to happen.

“Coach Sherman has told everybody about me on campus and the coaching staff. When they watched my film, they started hitting me up and said they would love having me and got everything set up for an official visit.”

That official visit is scheduled for the weekend of June 12-14. He’ll also take official visit to Arkansas, Houston, Kansas and Missouri.

One of the Cyclone staff members to make an immediate impression is the new offensive coordinator.

“I was on the phone with the coaches (Sunday) night, and Coach Sherman was saying that Coach (Tyler) Roehl used to be one of the Detroit Lions coaches,” Lane said.

“They’ve got Amon-Ra (St. Brown) and (Jameson Williams) over there. Coach Roehl is taking some of their plays with him over to Iowa State. I know how they’re going to use me, and I know they’re going to get me to my full potential.”

Since Iowa State emerged as a school of interest, the Houston prospect said he’s also started digging into the program and the support around it.

“I like the fan base,” Lane said. “The crowds are pretty big on game days and that’s the type of environment I like playing in. I love the facilities at Iowa State. I love everything. I love the weight room, the nutrition program, everything. I like the coaches. I like the way they reach out to me on a daily basis. I just love the vibe and the connection with everyone.”

