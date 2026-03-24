VIDEO: Austin Barrett, Max Baloun talk Iowa State's Thursday start to spring football

Returning Iowa State offensive lineman Austin Barrett, along with veteran defender Max Baloun met with the media on Tuesday morning to look ahead to Thursday’s start to spring ball.

Barrett gave a returning player’s perspective on what it’s been like to go through a coaching change in Ames, while Baloun spoke on his first few months in Ames after transferring from Washington State as well as how his injury rehab has gone since the move.

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