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VIDEO: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Media Days press conference

Bill Seals@williamseals
6h

For the fourth time, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark addressed a crowd during media days, this time on Tuesday morning at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

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