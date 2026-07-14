Cyclone Report
VIDEO: Blake Buchanan talks second year of summer workout sessions, how role is changing
One of Iowa State‘s returning starters, center Blake Buchanan, spoke to the media following a Tuesday morning practice at the Sukup Basketball Complex, covering how things have changed without Joshua Jefferson on the floor, and how he’s adjusting to a changing role and new teammates alongside him.
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