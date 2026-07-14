Skip to main content
Iowa State
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Cyclone Report
+

Cyclone Report

VIDEO: Blake Buchanan talks second year of summer workout sessions, how role is changing

Bill Seals@williamseals
6h

One of Iowa State‘s returning starters, center Blake Buchanan, spoke to the media following a Tuesday morning practice at the Sukup Basketball Complex, covering how things have changed without Joshua Jefferson on the floor, and how he’s adjusting to a changing role and new teammates alongside him.

SEE ALSO

DISCUSS ON ISU CONFIDENTIAL

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Cyclone Report in the ISU Confidential 2.0.

ISU Confidential 2.0

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Cyclone Report

More Cyclone Report News