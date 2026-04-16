VIDEO: Iowa State makes major announcements on wrestling programs

During a press conference in Hilton Coliseum on Thursday morning, Iowa State announced moves around its men’s wrestling program, as well as releasing it would be launching a women’s team starting in the 2027 season.

Kevin Dresser is being elevated to Director of Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, Brent Metcalf has been promoted to head men’s coach to replace Dresser, plus Alli St. John will take over as the leader of the newly-formed women’s program.

Those three, plus ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard met with the media to discuss the news.

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