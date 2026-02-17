Skip to main content
Iowa State
VIDEO: Nate Heise, Jamarion Batemon recap Iowa State's win over Houston

by: Bill Seals19 minutes agowilliamseals

In the moments following a 70-67 victory over the Cougars, Iowa State‘s Nate Heise and Jamarion Batemon spoke to the media to break down the game.

