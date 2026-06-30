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VIDEO: Tamin Lipsey discusses Exhibit 10 opportunity with Indiana Pacers, start of NBA Summer League

Bill Seals@williamseals
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Former Iowa State four-year starter Tamin Lipsey inked an Exhibit 10 contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers last week and will report to his new franchise on Thursday to begin preparing for the start of the NBA Summer League.

Lipsey spoke with the media following one of the Cyclones‘ summer workouts on Tuesday morning about the opportunity ahead and what the pre-draft process was like.

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