Cyclone Report
VIDEO: TJ Otzelberger 7/14 media availability
Summer workouts are underway in Ames, as Iowa State prepares for the 2026-27 season. Following a practice session on Tuesday morning, Cyclone head coach TJ Otzelberger spoke with the media to discuss the progress the team is making, the Jamie Pollard retirement news, plus how program newcomers are impacting the mix over the offseason.
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