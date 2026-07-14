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VIDEO: Tre Singleton talks first summer workout sessions with Iowa State

Bill Seals@williamseals
6h

Northwestern forward transfer Tre Singleton spoke to the media following a Tuesday morning practice at the Sukup Basketball Complex, covering his adjustment process since joining the Iowa State program, ways he’s similar and different from Joshua Jefferson, and the steps he’s taking to improve his game on both sides of the floor.

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