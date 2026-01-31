Williams scores 23, Iowa State pulls away from UCF 65-52

Jada Williams scored 23 points and Iowa State pulled away in the second half to defeat UCF 65-52 on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum.

Williams shot 11 of 21 from the field and added five assists and four rebounds as the Cyclones improved to 18-5 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play. Arianna Jackson recorded a career-high 18 points, connecting on six 3-pointers to give Iowa State a steady perimeter boost.

After a back-and-forth opening, Iowa State used a 13-0 run late in the first quarter to take control. The Cyclones led 17-12 after one quarter and carried a 31-23 advantage into halftime despite Audi Crooks being held without a field goal in the first half for the first time since 2024.

Jackson’s fourth 3-pointer early in the third quarter pushed the lead to double figures, and she capped the period with back-to-back triples to extend Iowa State’s advantage to 46-35. Crooks scored her first basket midway through the third and finished with 10 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 89 games.

Williams took over in the fourth quarter, scoring or assisting on 13 of Iowa State’s first 17 points as the lead grew to 20. UCF closed on a late 9-2 run, but never threatened.

Iowa State will travel to Utah to face the Utes on Saturday.

