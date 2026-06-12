Bill Cilento leaving Wake Forest for South Carolina

The departures through the transfer portal aren’t the only exits from Wake Forest’s baseball program.

Bill Cilento is leaving the Deacons after 17 seasons. He’s headed to South Carolina for an assistant coaching position (hitting coach). The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball and confirmed via Deacons Illustrated source.

Cilento has been at Wake Forest for the entirety of Tom Walter’s tenure with the Deacons. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2019.

He’s joining a new staff with the Gamecocks; they announced Kevin Schnall, from Coastal Carolina, as their new coach earlier this week and will formally introduce him on Friday.

Cilento was also the only coach on staff to return after last season. Pitching coach Corey Muscara left to become Duke’s head coach and took a few staffers with him.

In addition to being charged with Wake’s hitters’ development and coaching third base, Cilento has been the Deacons’ recruiting director.