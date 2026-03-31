Cooper Schwieger leaving Wake Forest

The big man of Wake Forest’s transfer portal haul a year ago isn’t sticking around for a second season.

Cooper Schwieger is planning to enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Deacons Illustrated. Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 first reported the news.

Schwieger has one season of eligibility left. He spent two seasons at Valparaiso before this past season with the Deacons.

The 6-10, 235-pounder was the Missouri Valley Conference freshman of the year for the 2023-24 season. In his sophomore season with the Beacons, he averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Schwieger was not as effective at Wake Forest.

The Overland Park, Kan., native averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Deacons. He played in 34 of 35 games, missing the season opener, and started 11 games. Schwieger’s first of five double-digit scoring games was a 12-point game at Duke, which Wake Forest lost by 21.

Schwieger had a 20.6% defensive rebound rate in his sophomore season at Valparaiso; this past season, that was 8.0%.

Did you enjoy this story? If so, subscribe to Deacons Illustrated to read *every* in-depth, objective, substantive story. Click here, subscribe, and stop missing out!