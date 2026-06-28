Deacons pick up catcher from N.C. State

Make that two additions from ACC programs for Wake Forest’s baseball team on Sunday.

Vincent DeCarlo announced his commitment to the Deacons. He’s a catcher who spent this past season, his freshman year, at N.C. State.

DeCarlo appeared in 21 games for N.C. State, starting six of them. He was 9-for-35 at the plate (.257) with one home run, 11 RBI and three runs scored.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder is from Tampa, Fla., and was the No. 2-ranked catcher in the state for his recruiting class (per Perfect Game). DeCarlo graduated from Jesuit High School, the same where former Deacon closer Camden Minacci graduated from.

DeCarlo’s addition is welcome news for Wake Forest amid a slew of exits over the past two weeks. Most relevant, the Deacons lost freshman catcher Andrew Costello to the transfer portal following the departure of associate head coach Bill Cilento. Costello has already announced his commitment to South Carolina, following Cilento.

Matt Conte, who’s draft-eligible, reportedly is entering the transfer portal, too. That could indicate DeCarlo isn’t going to be the only catcher added in the transfer portal cycle.