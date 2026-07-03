Deacons Illustrated Baseball
Deacons pick up pitcher from Texas Tech
Wake Forest doesn’t need many pitching additions for next baseball season. But the Deacons aren’t going to go through the transfer cycle without adding a couple of arms.
Connor Mohan announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Friday afternoon. Mohan has spent both of his college seasons at Texas Tech.
The 6-4, 191-pound right-hander appeared in 15 games this past season, starting 10 of them. He was 1-3 with a 10.94 ERA. Mohan had 31 strikeouts and 26 walks in 38 2/3 innings.
He’s the second pitcher the Deacons have added through the transfer portal, joining John D Mitchell (Boston College).
Wake Forest is set to return each of the three pitchers who ended the season in the weekend rotation — Chris Levonas, Cameron Bagwell and Troy Dressler — along with promising young arms Evan Jones, Ryan Bosch, Marcelo Harsch and Rhys Bowie.
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