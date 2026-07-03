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Deacons Illustrated Baseball

Deacons pick up pitcher from Texas Tech

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ConorONeill@ConorONeill_DI
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(Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Wake Forest doesn’t need many pitching additions for next baseball season. But the Deacons aren’t going to go through the transfer cycle without adding a couple of arms.

Connor Mohan announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Friday afternoon. Mohan has spent both of his college seasons at Texas Tech.

The 6-4, 191-pound right-hander appeared in 15 games this past season, starting 10 of them. He was 1-3 with a 10.94 ERA. Mohan had 31 strikeouts and 26 walks in 38 2/3 innings.

He’s the second pitcher the Deacons have added through the transfer portal, joining John D Mitchell (Boston College).

Wake Forest is set to return each of the three pitchers who ended the season in the weekend rotation — Chris LevonasCameron Bagwell and Troy Dressler — along with promising young arms Evan JonesRyan BoschMarcelo Harsch and Rhys Bowie.

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